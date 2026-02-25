Hometown Hero banners in Waterloo



The City of Waterloo announced the renewal of its Hometown Hero banner program for the 2026-27 term.

Established in 2022, the program honors and recognizes past and present members of the U.S. Armed Forces who have served our country with distinction.

Due to overwhelming community support for this program, the city has been able to recognize 190 Hometown Heroes, whose banners are displayed along Rogers Street, Hamacher Street, Veterans Drive and Lakeview Drive in Waterloo.

The time has come to renew the banner program for the next two-year cycle. Banners may be purchased by veterans or their families and will feature the service member’s name, rank, photograph, and branch of service. To be eligible, the applicant or service member must be a Waterloo resident or an active member of the local VFW or American Legion.

Banners will be displayed for a two-year period and, at the conclusion of the program, will be returned to the applicant. There are 190 banner spaces available, which will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

The application deadline is March 20.

For more information, including program cost and an application form, visit waterlooil.us/hometownheroes or stop by Waterloo City Hall.