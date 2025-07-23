Holmes signs with A’s

Jackson Holmes

A former Columbia High School sports standout signed last week as an undrafted free agent with a Major League Baseball squad following his solid spring season at Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo.

Jackson Holmes, a 6-foot-4 righthanded pitcher who graduated from CHS in 2021 and was all-state in both baseball and basketball for the Eagles, came to terms with the Oakland Athletics.

Pending a physical, Holmes will travel to the spring training complex for the A’s in Mesa, Ariz., to begin his professional career with a minor league assignment.

Holmes, whose fastball touches the mid-90s, began his 2025 season in the starting pitching rotation for Missouri State before converting to closer for the Bears, pitching in 22 games with five starts and a team-high five saves.

In total, Holmes struck out 61 batters in 54-plus innings of work and tossed a complete-game three-hitter on March 1 to earn Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week honors.

Holmes struck out a season-high nine batters on March 15 against SIUE and fanned three in one and one-third hitless innings in Missouri State’s victory at No. 2 Arkansas on March 25. He struck out four in a four-inning save against Bradley on March 23.

Following the conclusion of the recent 2025 MLB Draft, all 30 organizations were able to sign undrafted players to free agent deals. Players can sign these types of deals for up to $150,000 without counting toward an MLB team’s draft bonus pool.

Holmes transferred to Missouri State following three seasons at Saint Louis University, where he went 13-7 in 50 total appearances (33 starts) with 107 strikeouts in 174 innings overall.

While at SLU, Holmes took over No. 1 starter duties for the Billikens as a junior in 2024, going 9-3 with a 4.90 ERA.

In 2022, Holmes threw a seven-inning no-hitter for the Elizabethtown River Riders in the Appalachian League, which is a summer collegiate baseball circuit.

During his senior season at CHS, Holmes was 8-1 with a 1.30 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 48-plus innings on the mound.

Jackson is the son of David and Tracey Holmes and brother of former NCAA Division I athletes Jonathan (basketball at Arkansas) and Jordan (football at Illinois).