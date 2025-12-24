Holiday tourneys for boys hoops 

Columbia’s Eddie Smajic lofts a shot during a recent home game this season.

‘Tis the season for holiday boys basketball tournaments this Christmas weekend.

The annual Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament tips off Saturday at Columbia High School, featuring the host Eagles along with Waterloo, Freeburg, Civic Memorial, Marquette, Seckman, Riverview Gardens and Benton.

Columbia (6-2) enters the tourney on a six-game winning streak.

Last Tuesday, Brody Landgraf just beat the buzzer with a basket that gave the Eagles a 59-58 home win over Roxana. Elliot Nelson heaved a long pass to Landgraf for the score. Landgraf led the way on this night with 28 points – including his milestone 1,000th career point.

Eddie Smajic added 18 points and five assists.

The Eagles hosted Breese Central on Friday, coming away with a 52-44 victory. Landgraf again led the way with 19 points, with Kyle Chudd chipping in with 12 points.

Columbia made 17 of its 20 free throw attempts on the night.

Smajic injured his back during the contest but is not expected to miss much if any time in the upcoming games.

Smajic leads the Eagles in scoring this season at 20.3 points per game and is shooting 41 percent from three-point range.

Landgraf is averaging 17.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest.

Columbia opens tourney play at home 11 a.m. Saturday against Civic Memorial, then plays at 6:30 p.m. Saturday against Freeburg. The Eagles host Monroe County rival Waterloo at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Waterloo (1-8) picked up its first victory of the season last Tuesday, 62-51, over Freeburg. Kruz Latchem scored 22 points (six three-pointers) to lead the Bulldogs. Reid Metzger added 14 points and five assists.

On Friday, the ‘Dogs lost 56-50 to Civic Memorial. Waterloo trailed by 10 points after three quarters and, despite a late rally, could not complete the comeback.

On Saturday, it was a 66-48 defeat for Waterloo at the hands of Metro East Lutheran at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville. The Bulldogs were outscored 20-10 in the second quarter.

Waterloo hosted Jerseyville on Monday, then will play in the tourney at CHS against Freeburg at 2 p.m. Saturday, then 2 p.m. Sunday against Civic Memorial and 6:30 p.m. Sunday against Columbia.

Tyler DeVilder leads Waterloo in scoring this season at 11.8 points per game, followed by Owen Niebruegge at 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest.

Gibault (3-6) will be playing in the Mater Dei Christmas Tournament starting this weekend, opening at 12:30 p.m. Saturday against St. Charles West and then facing Nashville at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. This tourney continues Monday and Tuesday in Breese.

On Friday, the Hawks lost 67-41 at Mater Dei as they were outscored 37-13 in the second half.

On Saturday, it was a 46-41 loss at home for Gibault against Father McGivney.

Jack Holston leads the Hawks in scoring this season at 11.3 points per game and is shooting 43 percent from three-point range.

Colby Kincheloe is averaging 11.1 points and 2.4 steals per contest.

Both Valmeyer and Dupo are playing in the Piasa Southwestern Holiday Tournament over the weekend.

Valmeyer (4-5) picked up a 59-47 victory over Mt. Olive on Thursday, getting 23 points and eight rebounds from Carter McSchooler. Gavin Rau added 13 points.

The Pirates open tourney play at 12:30 p.m. Friday against Mt. Olive, then play 5 p.m. Friday against Piasa Southwestern.

Evan Hill is the leading scorer this season for Valmeyer at 14.7 points per contest.

Dupo (4-4) lost 72-42 on Friday to New Athens and dropped a 42-35 contest to Steeleville last Wednesday. Deegan Prater scored 13 for the Tigers in the loss to Steeleville.

Last Tuesday, the Tigers won 50-39 over Mt. Olive. A 20-7 fourth quarter run helped Dupo pull away. Jacob Duncan led the Tigers with 22 points.

Dupo opens Piasa tourney play 11 a.m. Friday against the host school, then plays again at 3:30 p.m. Friday against Mt. Olive.

Brrayden Esterlein is the leading scorer for Dupo so far this season at 10 points per game.