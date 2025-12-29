Holiday hoops for boys squads

The annual Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament opened late Saturday morning at Columbia High School, and the host squad looks to close it out Monday night with the top trophy.

The Eagles (9-2) opened tourney play with a 50-31 victory early Saturday over Civic Memorial, getting 15 points apiece from Brody Landgraf and Kyle Chudd. Eddie Smajic added 14 points.

On Saturday night, Columbia – playing without Smajic – pulled out a close contest with Freeburg, 52-48. Landgraf was again the top scorer for the Eagles with 22 points and added eight rebounds. Chudd contributed 13 points.

Sunday evening saw Columbia face Monroe County rival Waterloo. The result was a 49-28 win for the Eagles. Landgraf led the way again with 15 points, with Ayden Sepich chipping in 10 points. Columbia shot 58 percent from the floor for the game.

Columbia will take on Marquette in the tourney title game set for 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Waterloo (3-10) opened tourney play at CHS on Saturday afternoon with a 66-58 win over Freeburg.

On Sunday afternoon, it was a 59-54 loss for the Bulldogs to Civic Memorial.

Following the loss Sunday evening to Columbia, Waterloo will conclude tourney play at 3:30 p.m. Monday against Benton.

Gibault (3-8) is playing in the annual Mater Dei Christmas Tournament.

The Hawks lost 55-34 to St. Charles West on Saturday afternoon, then dropped a 68-36 contest to Nashville on Saturday night.

Gibault faces Christ Our Rock Lutheran at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Both Valmeyer and Mt. Olive competed this weekend in the Piasa Southwestern Holiday Tournament.

Valmeyer (5-7) opened tourney play with a 59-26 win over Mt. Olive on Friday, getting 16 points from Evan Hill, and 13 points apiece from Tallen Jakimauskas and Carter McSchooler.

Also on Friday, the Pirates lost 72-39 to Piasa Southwestern despite 11 points from Gavin Rau.

On Saturday, Valmeyer lost 57-54 to Kaskaskia Division rival Dupo. McSchooler scored 18 points for the Pirates.

Dupo (5-6) lost on Friday at this tourney to Piasa Southwestern, 59-34, and to Mt. Olive, 48-45.