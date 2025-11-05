Hockey season underway

Columbia players celebrate following Monday’s 6-1 victory to open the 2025-26 season.

Two local high school club hockey teams opened the 2025-26 season Monday night.

The defending Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Varsity 1A champion Columbia Eagles took the ice Monday night in East Alton, picking up a 6-1 win over Collinsville.

Tanner Roessler scored twice for the Eagles, who also got a goal and assist each from Hudson Search, Mason Ax and Peyton James.

Columbia will face O’Fallon this Thursday at 9 p.m. at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon.

Also in action Monday night were the Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs, who battled Granite City at the Granite City Ice Rink.

The result was a 4-4 tie.

Ryder Neff netted two goals for the Raging Bulldogs, with Isabella Riesing adding a goal and assist. Zach Bonenberger also scored for Freeburg-Waterloo, which got 28 saves in net from goaltender Logan Sherman.

Next up for the Raging Bulldogs is a battle with Collinsville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in O’Fallon, followed by a showdown with Bethalto at 9 p.m. Tuesday in O’Fallon.

For more information on the MVCHA, visit mvchahockey.org.