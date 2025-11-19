Hockey season skating along

Pictured is Freeburg-Waterloo goalie Logan Sherman during a game last season.

The Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association season is still early, but indications are both local squads will be competitive on the ice this winter.

The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs are 1-1-2 in the early going. Following a season-opening tie with Granite City on Nov. 3, the Raging ‘Dogs picked up a 5-2 victory over Collinsville on Nov. 6.

Scoring goals in this win were Zach Bonenberger, Braden Neff, Ryder Neff, Avery Keulker and Chase Richey. Cash Thompson made 16 saves in net.

Last Tuesday, it was a 5-2 loss for Freeburg-Waterloo against Bethalto. Bonenberger and Braden Neff scored the goals in defeat.

On Monday, the Raging Bulldogs tied Collinsville, 2-2. Ryder Neff netted both goals, and Logan Sherman secured 29 saves in net.

Freeburg-Waterloo battled O’Fallon on Tuesday night and will travel to RP Lumber Center to face a tough Edwardsville squad at 7 p.m. Monday.

Columbia is also 1-1-2 on the season.

Following its season-opening win Nov. 3 against Collinsville, the Eagles lost 3-1 to O’Fallon on Nov. 6. Mason Niedbalski scored for Columbia.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles tied Granite City, 3-3. Scoring for Columbia were Kaden Ross, Tanner Roessler and Landry Dix. Cooper Reuss had two assists.

On Thursday, Columbia battled Vianney to a 3-3 tie. The Eagles trailed 3-0 after two periods but rallied to even the score on two goals from Roessler and the equalizer from Jace Bamvakius.

Columbia faced Belleville on Tuesday, battles Alton at 9 p.m. Thursday at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex, takes on Wood River at 8:30 p.m. in Edwardsville, and then faces Belleville at 9 p.m. Tuesday in O’Fallon.