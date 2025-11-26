Hockey season rages on

Ryder Neff

Two local high school hockey clubs have been busy on the ice of late as the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association regular season continues.

The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs are 2-1-2 on the season following a 4-2 win over O’Fallon last Tuesday.

Braden Neff and Ryder Neff each had a goal and two assists for the Raging Bulldogs. Cash Thompson made 29 saves in net.

Freeburg-Waterloo faced Edwardsville on Monday, take on Alton at 7:30 p.m. Monday in East Alton, and battle Belleville at 9 p.m. Tuesday in O’Fallon.

The Columbia Eagles are 2-2-2 following a 3-2 victory over Alton on Thursday.

Last Tuesday, it was a 5-2 loss for Columbia against Belleville. Scoring goals for the Eagles were Tanner Roessler and Kaden Ross.

Columbia played Monday against Wood River and Tuesday against Belleville.

The Eagles will face Triad at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Granite City.