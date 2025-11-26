Hockey season rages on

Corey Saathoff- November 26, 2025
Ryder Neff

Two local high school hockey clubs have been busy on the ice of late as the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association regular season continues. 

The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs are 2-1-2 on the season following a 4-2 win over O’Fallon last Tuesday. 

Braden Neff and Ryder Neff each had a goal and two assists for the Raging Bulldogs. Cash Thompson made 29 saves in net.

Freeburg-Waterloo faced Edwardsville on Monday, take on Alton at 7:30 p.m. Monday in East Alton, and battle Belleville at 9 p.m. Tuesday in O’Fallon.

The Columbia Eagles are 2-2-2 following a 3-2 victory over Alton on Thursday. 

Last Tuesday, it was a 5-2 loss for Columbia against Belleville. Scoring goals for  the Eagles were Tanner Roessler and Kaden Ross.

Columbia played Monday against Wood River and Tuesday against Belleville. 

The Eagles will face Triad at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Granite City.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.

Girls hoopsters reaching high

November 26, 2025

Kudos for CHS soccer coach

November 26, 2025

Hunger drives Eagles to new heights  

November 19, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web