Hockey rivals set to clash

Pictured, from left, are Columbia’s Cooper Reuss and Freeburg-Waterloo’s Zach Bonenberger.

Two local Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association teams will meet in a rivalry showdown set for this Thursday night in O’Fallon.

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. for the Columbia Eagles and Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex.

Both squads are trying to get to the .500 mark in an MVCHA varsity league that features an undefeated Belleville squad and one-loss Edwardsville team.

Columbia (6-10-2) posted a 3-2 victory Monday night over Alton, getting a goal and assist each from Kaden Ross and Cooper Reuss. Ross leads the Eagles in scoring this season with 13 goals and 16 assists.

The Eagles battled Triad on Tuesday night, falling 4-3.

Columbia lost 4-0 to Edwardsville last Monday night.

Meanwhile, the Raging Bulldogs (5-8-4) picked up a 5-2 win Monday night over East Alton-Wood River. Braden Neff and Ryder Neff each recorded two goals and an assist, with Zach Bonenberger contributing a goal and four assists for the victors.

Logan Sherman made 32 saves in net for Freeburg-Waterloo, which took on Highland on Tuesday night.

The Raging Bulldogs won 5-2 over Vianney last Monday night thanks to a hat trick from Ryder Neff. Last Tuesday night, Freeburg-Waterloo lost 8-3 to Granite City.

Ryder Neff ranks among the MVCHA leaders in scoring this season with 20 goals and 10 assists.