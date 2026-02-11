Hockey rivals in playoff clash

The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs and Columbia Eagles meet this week in a second round Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association playoff series.

The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs and Columbia Eagles are adding another chapter to their rivalry by facing each other this week in the second round of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association playoffs.

The varsity hockey playoffs began last week with both the Eagles and Raging Bulldogs advancing in their respective first round matchups.

Columbia won 5-3 last Monday and then won 3-2 last Tuesday against Wood River to advance.

Freeburg-Waterloo picked up a 3-2 shootout win in game one over Vianney last Monday, then closed out its series last Tuesday by a narrow 1-0 victory.

The second round of the MVCHA playoffs opened Monday night with Columbia and Freeburg-Waterloo battling it out in a best-of-three series.

Columbia won game one of this rivalry battle, 5-2.

Monday’s game was scoreless after the first period, but heated up on the ice after that.

Kaden Ross and Mason Ax recorded a goal and two assists each for the Eagles, with Cooper Reuss contributing a goal and assist. Tanner Roessler and Mason Niedbalski also scored for Columbia.

Scoring for the Raging Bulldogs on this night were Nolan Roedl and Brexton Poettker.

As expected, there were a few skirmishes between these rivals in their playoff matchup. The Raging Bulldogs were called for four roughing penalties, compared to two for the Eagles.

Game two of this playoff series took place Tuesday night in O’Fallon. For the result, visit republictimes.net.

If necessary, game three is 9 p.m. Thursday in O’Fallon.

For the regular season, Ryder Neff led the Raging Bulldogs in scoring at 24 goals and 19 assists.

Columbia was led in scoring during the regular season by Ross with 21 goals and 17 assists.