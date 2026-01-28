Hockey regular season winds down

Pictured during a recent game is Columbia hockey player Kraig Spisak. (PAUL BAILLARGEON photo)

The Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association regular season concludes this week, and two local squads are trying to get to .500.

Rival hockey clubs Freeburg-Waterloo and Columbia faced off Tuesday night in O’Fallon in round two following a 7-6 victory for the Raging Bulldogs earlier this month.

Freeburg-Waterloo (9-10-4) lost 10-4 to O’Fallon last Tuesday, with Ryder Neff recording a hat trick for the Raging Bulldogs.

Freeburg-Waterloo was on the other side of a blowout Thursday against Wood River, winning 13-1. Zach Bonenberger recorded four goals and two assists for the victors. Austin Donovan added two goals and three assists. Braden Neff collected a pair of goals and a pair of assists, while Alex Miller finished with four assists.

Ryder Neff leads Freeburg-Waterloo in scoring this season at 24 goals and 19 assists, which is good for fourth in the MVCHA.

Columbia (9-11-2) picked up a 4-1 victory Monday over Bethalto, getting goals from Max Rowan, Kaden Ross, Mason Neidbalski and Nolan Matthews.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles won 5-4 over Collinsville, getting a hat trick from Ross.

Ross is the leading scorer this season for Columbia at 21 goals and 17 assists, which ranks 10th in the MVCHA.

Following Tuesday’s rivalry clash, Columbia concludes its regular season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Triad in O’Fallon.

Both local squads will anxiously await their playoff path as the MVCHA enters postseason play in February.