Hockey playoffs have begun

The Columbia Eagles and Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs opened MVCHA first round playoff action with wins on Monday night.

Two local high school club hockey teams have withstood the regular season grind only to find themselves now in “survive and advance” mode.

The Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association playoffs began Monday with both the Columbia Eagles and Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs taking to the ice.

Columbia got its revenge over rival Freeburg-Waterloo last Tuesday night, winning 4-1 in a regular season match after the Raging Bulldogs had won an earlier matchup this season.

Scoring goals for the Eagles in this one were Landry Dix, Broedy Furlow, Mason Neidbalski and Max Rowan. Columbia goalie Zane Prewitt made 26 saves.

Scoring for the Raging Bulldogs was Chris Luncinski.

Freeburg-Waterloo ended its regular season at 9-11-4 with the loss.

Columbia (10-12-2) wrapped up regular season play Thursday, falling 7-1 to Triad.

The MVCHA playoffs pitted Columbia against Wood River and Freeburg-Waterloo against Vianney for the first round.

Game one of these best-of-three series both took place Monday.

Columbia won 5-3 over Wood River on Monday despite trailing 2-0 after one period and attempted to close out the series Tuesday. The Eagles did just that, topping Wood River 3-2 to advance in the playoffs.

Freeburg-Waterloo picked up a 3-2 win in game one over Vianney on Monday night in a thrilling shootout. The Raging Bulldogs also attempted to close out the series Tuesday and were successful by a narrow 1-0 margin.

The second round of the MVCHA playoffs begins next week.

For the regular season, Ryder Neff led the Raging Bulldogs in scoring at 24 goals and 19 assists – good for seventh in the MVCHA.

Columbia was led in scoring in the regular season by Kaden Ross with 21 goals and 17 assists.