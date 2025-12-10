Hockey clubs keep battling

In recent Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association action, the Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs are sitting at 3-3-3 and Columbia Eagles are 3-4-2 on the season.

On Monday, Freeburg-Waterloo battled to a 2-2 tie with Bethalto. Logan Sherman made 29 saves, with Ryder Neff and Brexton Poettker each scoring goals.

The Raging Bulldogs won 7-5 over Highland on Thursday. Braden Neff had a goal and two assists for the victors. Ryder Neff recorded a hat trick and had an assist.

Last Tuesday, the Raging Bulldogs lost 4-1 to Belleville.

Freeburg-Waterloo faced Vianney on Tuesday, will battle Alton on Thursday in East Alton, and takes on Triad on Monday in Granite City.

Meanwhile, Columbia lost 5-1 to Bethalto in its most recent game on Thursday. Tanner Roessler netted the lone goal for the Eagles.

Columbia played Wood River on Tuesday, will take on Highland in Edwardsville on Monday, and then faces O’Fallon on Tuesday at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon.