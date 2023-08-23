High-tech bowling at West Park

Columbia High School bowling coach Keith Jeffery monitors the new Specto sensor installed at West Park Bowl last week.

The majority of improvements in all levels of athletics these days can be traced to advancements in technology.

Bowling is no different.

With support from the Monroe County Retail Liquor Association, Columbia High School bowling coach Keith Jeffery was able to have a new analytical tool installed at West Park Bowl that could help turn young local bowlers into stars.

This high-tech tool, known as Specto, is intended for use by the local high school and junior high school teams that compete at West Park Bowl. Jeffery added that the bowling alley will also be allowed to rent out this Specto service to other bowlers based on availability.

Jeffery said he had been eyeing this technology for some time, but price had become a factor.

“The tool was rather expensive and seemed out of reach until Randy Rehmer approached me about what the Monroe County Retail Liquor Association might be able to do for support to the Monroe County high school programs bowling out of West Park Bowl,” Jeffery said. “It was an opportune time to pursue Specto, and the MCRLA agreed.”

Jeffery explained that the on-lane tool provides real-time data on the speed and location of the ball as it travels down the lane.

“It provides measurements and angles that are hugely helpful in analyzing a bowler’s shot,” Jeffery said.

Specto was installed last week, making West Park Bowl one of just three bowling centers in the St. Louis area to offer this capability.

Jeffery explained that Specto works by installing a sensor 45 feet down the lane that can track balls on either side of three lanes. This sensor tracks the ball up to 60 times down the lane.

“This data provides position and time of the ball as it rolls down the lane,” Jeffery said. “That data is then sent to the cloud, where calculations and algorithms compute data such as instantaneous speed, ball position on the lane at delivery, location of ball at the aim point, the angle the ball enters the pocket of the pins, speed of the ball at the pins, and many other points of data.”

Jeffery said the user can download an app on their phone to access that data through the internet. It can then produce reports that can be tailored to what the bowler is wanting to evaluate in their individual game.

There is also a coaches’ version of Specto that can be downloaded onto a laptop that is more robust and can track bowlers across all six lanes the sensors see, Jeffery said.

Additionally, there are also programs to provide some different practices and drills that work in concert with Specto.

“All involved parties have agreed to rent the tool whenever the lanes and tool are available,” Jeffery said. “Naturally, the schools have first use, but it is a great opportunity for everyone else to use this technology to elevate their game.”