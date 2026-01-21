Herbert J. Wuertz | Obituary

Herbert J. Wuertz, 97, of St. Louis, died Jan. 20, 2026, in St. Louis. He was born April 28, 1928, in Valmeyer.

Herbert was a U.S. Army veteran – Signal Corps, Korean conflict. He was retired from Defense Mapping Agency Aerospace Center, cartographer, real estate agent for many years, member of the Metropolitan Real Estate Board of St. Louis, past member of American Society of Photogrammetry and member of St. Raphael’s Church – St. Louis.

He is survived by his sister Theresa Devine; nieces Mary Jane (Donald) Koehler, Marlene Bair, Penny Heusohn, Kelly Ramay and Paula Adams; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife Mildred R. Wuertz (nee Mallory); parents Frank and Mary Elizabeth (nee Andres) Wuertz; sisters and brother Frances Gennette, Marcellus Wuertz, Rosalia (Fred) Krewer and Rita Maples; and niece Rita Reza.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 30 and 8-9:15 a.m. Jan. 31 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Jan. 3 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Valmeyer with Father Linus Umoren officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.