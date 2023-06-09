Helen K. Flinn | Obituary

Helen Katherine Flinn (nee Strieunoski), 90, died June 5, 2023. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Madison on Aug. 7, 1932, to Alex and Anna Strieunoski. She married in 1950 to her husband Robert and began a life working in the family business, Flinn’s Market.

She was a devoted Christian and member of Immaculate Conception Church in Centreville, and later in Columbia. After the closing of the family grocery store, she worked until the age of 80 for Shop N’ Save in St. Louis.

Helen always loved her casino time, shopping with daughters. She also enjoyed playing bingo and bunko with friends.

Exercise was another of her passions, along with pitching horseshoes, bowling leagues, crazy 8’s, gardening, ceramics, singing in the church choir, cooking delicious meals for her family, watching her beloved Cardinals and traveling.

Her most precious time was when she was surrounded by her loved ones.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, he is survived by son Dewain J. Flinn (Gayle); daughter Patti A. Hoock (Steve); daughter Donna M. King; son Bobby D. Criss (Stacey); grandchildren Joey, Andrea, Adam, Zach, Luke, Kelsey, Makaya and Chandler; and great-grandchildren Payton, Logan, Jax, Lydia, and Joanna.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert; parents Anna and Alex; sisters Elizabeth, Dorothy, Rose, Jennie and brother Tony; as well as infant sister Mary Ann who died shortly after birth.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. June 15 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. June 16 for a Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia with Father Carl Scherrer officiating.

Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, the Heart Association, or the American Cancer Society.