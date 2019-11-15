Heidi | Pet of the Week

The Helping Strays Pet of the Week is Heidi.

Heidi is a sweet and loving girl. She likes to play with her toys and will bring them to you when she wants to play. She is a fun girl and likes to goof around but will settle down to receive some belly rubs. Heidi gets along with other dogs, cats, and children and is housebroken. Come meet Heidi and open your heart and home for her.

Heidi is a five year old lab mix.

Heidi’s adoption fee is $200; she is microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be spayed prior to adoption.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.