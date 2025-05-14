Heavner hailed for 20 years 

Pictured, from left, are Valmeyer trustees Adam Tyberendt and Tim Valentine, president Howard Heavner and trustee Robert Nowlan following the May 6 village board meeting. All were re-seated to their respective offices following the April municipal election.

On May 6, trustees and the president of the Valmeyer Village Board elected in April swore oaths of office and began their latest terms.

All the races were uncontested, and all candidates were incumbents.

Trustees Robert Nowlan, Adam Tyberendt and Timothy Valentine were re-sworn along with village president Howard Heavner.

The latest term is a milestone for Heavner as it marks completion of his 20th year serving as village president for Valmeyer.

Heavner, known locally as “Sir,” has been a mainstay in Valmeyer well before he began his presidency, though.

He is a Valmeyer High School alum and followed in his father Robert’s footsteps as the school’s agriculture instructor – a position the younger Heavner held for 32 years before retiring in 2015.

Heavner is often referred to as the mayor of Valmeyer, although that title is technically reserved for the elected executive office holder of a city.

In fact, following his first election in 2005 – also unopposed – Howard and his wife Ellen held a tongue-in-cheek “First Mayor Inaugural Ball” at Borsch Park.

In the past 20 years, Heavner said his main duties have been to ensure the right people are in positions to keep the village running smoothly.

He mentioned current village manager Tim Richards and village clerk Ashley Stuckmeyer, police chief Marty Seitz and former clerk, the late Laurie Brown.

Notable highlights of Heavner’s tenure include establishment of the Admiral Parkway Development Rock City Complex in 2005 and ongoing renovations to the Borsch Park grounds.

He credited work with the Valmeyer Jaycees, Lions Club and other civic organizations as another aspect of maintaining the quality of life in Valmeyer.

Heavner also pointed to the development of a tree farm system on several undevelopable lots as another positive from his first 20 years.

He also noted there is room to grow in Valmeyer if there were to be an increased interest in residential development.

Overall, Heavner said the village is in a “pretty good position” as he heads into his 21st year of service.

One aspect of the village that is not in a good position is its emergency warning sirens.

During last Tuesday’s meeting, Richards gave the board an overview of repair or replacement options for the village’s aging system.

Richards reported repair of the village’s current sirens would cost approximately $32,000, not including installation.

He also noted the two older model sirens are so large they would need to be removed by using a crane if future repairs were needed. On the other hand, a new siren would cost about the same, just under $32,000, but that is only for one siren.

Richards described the newer sirens as “plug and play,” also utilizing solar power.

During conversation, Valentine asked if the newer siren would be loud enough to be heard in “old town” – the site of the original village at the bottom of the bluff – and if two sirens would be necessary.

Tyberendt asked what the life expectancy or warranty length would be if the existing models were prepared.

Village administrator Dennis Knobloch said it was a “crap shoot” trying to determine the length of service for the older sirens.

After further discussion, it was decided to withhold a decision pending further research, though Heavner said the nature of the situation would require timely action.

A vote on the matter is expected during the next village board meeting to be held at 7:30 p.m. May 20 at Valmeyer Village Hall.