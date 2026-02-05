Health gains with whole grains | For Your Health

By Dr. Graham A. Colditz

Siteman Cancer Center

If someone asked us to name five ways to improve our health and lower the risk of

illness, “eat a healthy diet” would probably land on most of our lists. And it certainly

belongs there. Research has shown that healthy eating could prevent over 80,000

cancer cases each year in the U.S. and help even more people prevent heart disease

and diabetes.

While most of us have ways we could make our weekly menus healthier, eating more

whole grains is one area where there can be a lot of room for improvement. As many as

90% of us aren’t getting the amounts recommended for our health and wellness.

Wheat, oats, rice, corn and barley are examples of grains. They offer the most benefit

when they are whole grains — that is, when they include the three key parts of the

natural grain kernel: bran, germ and endosperm. Bran and germ are rich in fiber,

vitamins, minerals and other healthy compounds. When the bran and germ are removed

during processing, they become refined grains.

The new Dietary Guidelines for Americans — along with those of other organizations

— recommend focusing on eating whole grains over less-healthy refined grains. Whole-

wheat bread and brown rice are classic whole-grain foods, compared to their refined

versions, white bread and white rice.

Most adults should aim for 2-4 servings of whole grains a day, with one serving equaling

a half cup of cooked oatmeal, a cup of dry breakfast cereal or a slice of bread.

One simple way to choose more whole grains is to look for foods that are labelled

“100% whole grain,” “100% whole wheat,” “100% whole-grain oats” or something very

similar. You can also look for “whole grain” listed as a first ingredient, which means

whole grains are the primary ingredient in the food.

Try these options for working more whole grains into your day. See which ones might be

a good place to start, then build from there — and add your own creativity to fit them

into your favorite foods.



Snacks

Whole-grain pretzels, whole-grain pita chips and whole-grain crackers

Whole-grain granola with Greek yogurt

Air- or pan-popped popcorn



Breakfast

Oatmeal or whole-grain oat dry cereal

100% whole-wheat toast

Whole-wheat or whole-grain buckwheat pancakes



Lunch

Whole-wheat spaghetti or whole-wheat pasta salad

Sandwich with 100% whole-wheat bread

Rice bowl with brown rice



Dinner

Soup or stew with added barley or brown rice

Burrito with whole-wheat tortilla and brown rice

Whole-grain veggie burger with whole-wheat bun



When eating out, ask about whole-grain options — for bread, buns, tortillas, fillings or

side dishes. They may not always be listed on menus, or if they are, may not be

highlighted. But they’re becoming more common options at many restaurants and can

be an easy way to sneak more whole grains into our days.

It’s also good to choose whole-grain foods that are lower in added sugar, sodium and

unhealthy fats. Some whole-grain breakfast cereals, for example, can still have a lot of

added sugar and sodium. Choosing healthier options overall provides an even bigger

nutrition boost.

Moving toward a diet with more whole foods and fewer processed and fast foods is a

great goal for everyone — and can have many health benefits.

Adding more whole grains to our weekly menus can help us do just that. It can take a

little extra time and effort to make the switch. But it’s 100% worth it.

Dr. Graham A. Colditz leads prevention research at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-

Jewish Hospital and WashU Medicine in St. Louis. Much of his work focuses on

translating research findings into tools and tips that help people lower their risk of

disease and improve their health — including the 8IGHT WAYS® to Prevent Cancer

series.