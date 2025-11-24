Hazmat call due to pool chemicals

Republic-Times- November 24, 2025

The Waterloo Fire Department and other agencies responded about 8:10 a.m. Monday to a hazmat situation in the 3500 block of HH Road just north of Annbriar Golf Course.

Initial reports indicate a chemical reaction occurred in a dumpster due to pool chemicals, including chlorine, resulting in smoke in the rear of a trash truck. No flames were reported in the incident.

The WFD received assistance from a St. Clair County special services hazmat team as well as the Monroe County Emergency Management Agency.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

