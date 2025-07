Multiple fire departments responded shortly after 11:15 p.m. Saturday to hay bales on fire inside a barn on Buss Branch Road just east of Waterloo in rural St. Clair County.

The Hecker, Millstadt and Smithton fire departments all responded to the incident, as did Millstadt EMS.

There was no immediate word on the extent of damage, but images from the scene indicate the fire may have been small in nature.