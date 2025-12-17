Hawks win Battle of Waterloo

Waterloo’s Owen Niebruegge attempts a shot late in the third quarter of Saturday’s rivalry match against Gibault. See more photos online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The boys basketball “Battle of Waterloo” took place between Gibault and Waterloo on Saturday afternoon at Waterloo High School, with the Hawks outlasting the Bulldogs, 44-43.

Waterloo led 24-23 at halftime before Gibault opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run and led 38-30 entering the final frame.

After a free throw by Dante Gianino put the Hawks up 42-34, the Bulldogs put forth a furious late rally led by Reid Metzger. His basket was followed by a steal and layup from teammate Tyler DeVilder with 2:44 remaining in regulation.

Waterloo’s Owen Niebruegge got into the action with a steal and score, and then DeVilder scored again to tie the contest at 42-42.

Gianino followed a Hawks miss with an offensive put-back to give Gibault a 44-42 edge with just more than a minute left.

On the ensuing possession, Metzger got fouled but made just one of his free throws to make it a one-point affair with 51.7 seconds remaining.

The Bulldogs would get one last shot on an inbound play with just 1.3 seconds on the clock, but the long shot attempt fell short.

Jack Holston led Gibault (3-4) with 16 points, including four three-pointers. Holston is averaging 11.3 points this season, including 43 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Metzger scored 14 for the Bulldogs (1-6). Other top scorers for Waterloo on Saturday were DeVilder with 11 points and Niebruegge with 10 points.

Prior to Saturday’s clash, Gibault lost 60-54 to New Athens last Tuesday despite 16 points and five assists from Holston. The Hawks had trouble holding on to the ball, committing 26 turnovers.

Gibault plays Friday at Mater Dei before hosting Father McGivney this Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Waterloo hosted Freeburg on Tuesday night, picking up a 62-51 win.

On Friday, it was a 51-31 loss for the ‘Dogs at Mascoutah. Niebruegge led the way for Waterloo with 14 points.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo lost 57-55 to Mehlville. DeVilder scored 17 points, Niebruegge scored 13 points, and Metzger contributed 10 points with seven rebounds.

Niebruegge is the top scorer for the ‘Dogs so far this season at 13.8 points per game.

Waterloo hosts Civic Memorial this Friday.

Columbia (5-2) is flying right of late.

The Eagles won 63-42 at Salem on Friday, bolstered by a 23-13 third quarter run. The team shot 56 percent from the floor, led by 25 points from Brody Landgraf. Eddie Smajic scored 15 points, with Kyle Chudd adding 10 points.

Last Tuesday, Columbia enjoyed a 43-41 victory at home over Triad. The Eagles trailed 11-5 after one quarter but stepped up the intensity from there.

Smajic scored 26 points in the win and leads the Eagles in scoring this winter at 22.2 points per contest. He’s shooting 40.4 percent from three-point range.

Landgraf is averaging nearly 16 points and eight rebounds per game.

The Eagles hosted Roxana on Tuesday, winning 59-58 on a buzzer-beater by Landgraf. Columbia hosts Breese Central on Friday.

Valmeyer (3-5) picked up a 59-51 victory on Monday over St. Pius X, getting 16 points from Evan Hill, 13 points from Gavin Rau, and 11 points apiece from Chase Snyder and Carter McSchooler.

On Friday, the Pirates lost 71-62 at Marissa, committing 32 turnovers in the process. Tallen Jakimauskas led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds for Valmeyer. Rau scored 17 points, with McSchooler contributing 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Last Tuesday, Valmeyer lost 59-46 to Bunker Hill. Turnovers were again a problem as the Pirates coughed up the ball 29 times. Snyder scored 14 points, with McSchooler scoring 13 points and Hill adding 12 points.

Hill is the leading scorer this season for the Pirates at 15 points per contest.

Valmeyer hosts Mt. Olive on Thursday.

Dupo (3-2) was victorious on Friday over Lebanon, 54-48. Jamarion Mourning scored 12 points, Chase Davis added 11 points, and Jacob Duncan scored 10 points for the Tigers.

Last Wednesday, Dupo lost 34-26 to Grandview.

The Tigers played Tuesday at Mt. Olive, travel Wednesday to Steeleville, and then host New Athens on Friday.