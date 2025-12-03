Hawks putting in hard work  

Pictured is the Gibault Catholic High School boys basketball squad for the 2025-26 season, front row, from left, Evan Braun, Jai Lavington, Dante Gianino, Kole Schilling, Evan Niebruegge and Jacob Kipping; back row: Oscar Gedris, Nolan Snell, Colby Kincheloe, Jack Holston and Xandric Phillips.

The Gibault Catholic High School boys basketball squad will look to improve as the season moves along under the watch of longtime legendary head coach Dennis Rueter.

The Hawks lost their top scorer to graduation from a squad that finished 9-23 last winter and currently have no seniors on the roster.

There are some promising young players being counted on to take the reins for the 2025-26 campaign.

One of those is junior sharpshooter Jack Holston, who averaged 10 points per game last season while shooting 91 percent from the free throw line and 43 percent from three-point range.

Another is sophomore Colby Kincheloe, who chipped in with seven points and 2.25 assists per game last season.

In addition to Holston, juniors on Gibault’s roster are Kole Schilling, Oscar Gedris, Nolan Snell, Jake Kipping and Evan Braun. All will be counted on to contribute valuable minutes this winter.

Rueter said two sophomores – 6-foot-1 Evan Niebruegge and 6-foot-2 Dante Gianino – will play in the post for the Hawks.

Gibault is opening its season at the Trico Pioneer Invitational this week, hoping to get a feel for its strengths and weaknesses ahead of the regular season schedule that lies ahead.

Key upcoming games include Dec. 13 at Waterloo, Dec. 19 at Mater Dei, and Dec. 20 at home against Father McGivney.

“We will play hard and we will improve through the year,” Rueter said.