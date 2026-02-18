Hawks fly into regional final

Gibault senior Karmon Grohmann is averaging 17.5 points per game this season. (PAUL BAILLARGEON photo)

A few local high school girls basketball teams have ended their seasons in regional play, but one has made history as it hopes to secure hardware this Friday.

Gibault (21-11) won 40-37 over Trico at home Monday night in a Class 1A regional semifinal, setting a new single-season victory mark for the program in the process.

The Hawks trailed 29-26 after three quarters, only to gut it out at the end. Emelia Doerr led the way for Gibault with 18 points, followed by Karmon Grohmann with 11 points and nine rebounds. Maggie Altes contributed seven points and 10 rebounds.

Gibault opened regional play with a 57-8 victory Saturday over Madison. Altes and Olivia Biffar each scored 11 points to pace the Hawks. Grohmann added 10 points.

Next up for Gibault is the regional final this Friday night at home against a tough Okawville squad. The winner advances to Tuesday’s Bunker Hill Sectional.

Last Wednesday, Gibault closed out regular season play with a 50-38 win over Sparta. Grohmann scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Last Tuesday, it was a 54-38 victory for the Hawks at Althoff as Grohmann scored 24 points and grabbed 10 more rebounds. Biffar added 16 points.

Grohmann, a senior, is the leading scorer this season for the Hawks at 17.5 points per game. She’s also averaging 6.3 rebounds and more than three steals per contest.

Biffar is averaging 10.3 points and 2.5 steals per game.

Columbia (15-15) ended its season Monday night against Breese Central in a Class 2A regional tilt, 55-19. The Eagles – playing without their three top scorers – trailed 26-3 after the first quarter.

On Saturday, the short-handed Eagles pulled off a surprising 59-51 win in double overtime against Greenville to open regional play.

Columbia was without seniors Kinley Jany (12.6 points per game) and Ava Mathews (12.5 points per game) in addition to its third leading scorer, freshman Addison Dewilde (10.7 points per game).

Trailing 42-20 after three quarters, the Eagles went on a 25-3 run in the final frame to send this game into overtime and eventually win.

Riley Bahr led Columbia with 32 points, with Lillie Prater adding 16 points.

Columbia concluded its regular season with a 43-32 loss to Roxana on Thursday, with Jany scoring 15 points.

Last Tuesday, it was a 63-33 loss for the Eagles against Triad. Jany again scored 15 points.

Columbia had a record of 14-9 on Jan. 29 but dropped six of its last seven contests. Dewilde missed all of those seven games.

She will return next season for Columbia along with Bahr, who shot 43 percent from three-point range this season.

Waterloo (13-17) opened Class 3A regional play Tuesday night at Carbondale. The winner faces either Triad or Mascoutah in the regional final on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs ended regular season play Friday night at Jerseyville with a 43-36 loss. Mallory Thompson, a senior, led the way with 17 points and seven rebounds.

Thompson is the top scorer for Waterloo on the season at 11.3 points per game. She’s also averaging 5.6 rebounds and more than two steals per contest.

Valmeyer (0-15) was not able to win a contest in its return to the court following a one season hiatus due to low player numbers. The fact that these small-school Pirates were able to field a team, however, is a victory unto itself.

The Pirates lost 60-26 to Trico on Saturday in a Class 1A regional contest. Kadence Seitz led Valmeyer with seven points.

On Thursday, it was a 55-36 loss for the Pirates against Dupo. Anna Ewing led the way for Valmeyer with 11 points.

Last Wednesday, Valmeyer lost 40-23.

Last Tuesday, Valmeyer lost 51-18 to Maryville Christian. Seitz grabbed 12 rebounds for the Pirates.

Ewing, a sophomore, led the Pirates in scoring this season.

Dupo (11-14) ended its season with a 48-39 defeat at the hands of New Athens in a Class 1A regional on Saturday.

In Thursday’s win over Valmeyer, Maryann Imhoff scored 14 points. Addison Mitchell contributed 13 points and nine steals.

Last Tuesday, Dupo won 47-23 over Collegiate Medicine & Bioscience. DeMiyah Chairs scored 16 points and had six steals. Mitchell added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Mitchell, a senior, led Dupo in scoring this season.