Hawks alumni spread holiday cheer

Pictured are just some of the newly formed Gibault Catholic School Alumni Chorus which recently formed and has been entertaining residents at area senior living communities.

A group of graduates from Gibault Catholic High School recently banded together to share their vocal talents with the community, enjoying memories from school and celebrating the season.

Composed of both former Gibault students and staff, the Gibault Catholic School Alumni Chorus formed just last month and enjoyed some debut performances at a number of senior living facilities in the area to spread the Christmas spirit.

Caroline Sabo from the Gibault Class of 1979 and Ellen Heavner from the Class of 1978, two of the alumni largely responsible for the group’s formation, offered background on how this chorus came together.

Both spoke quite fondly about their time at Gibault, particularly recalling pleasant experiences with the school’s performing arts activities.

“Chorus and the musical theatre were my favorite parts of high school,” Sabo said. “I really enjoyed that as a teen.”

Going about their lives – Heavner recalled staying somewhat active with the school as she’s occasionally attended the annual Christmas concert – the spark for the alumni chorus came about some time ago as Sabo had a chance encounter with Janet Spencer, her former chorus teacher.

This prompted a luncheon or two, with Sabo grabbing Heavner and a handful of other former Gibault performers for reunions.

Amid the pleasantries, Heavner was the one to really propose doing something as a group, recalling how “we were just on fire to make something happen, to think about, ‘How can we start singing again?’”

Sabo credited Heavner with getting things going.

“She came up with the idea of ‘why don’t we have an alumni chorus that Mrs. Spencer can be part of,’ just trying to recreate some old memories and fondness of singing together,” Sabo said.

Additional recruiting for the group took place on Facebook and via word-of-mouth, with a collection of roughly 40 members including former teachers Ann Limestall and Sister Elaine Freund.

The group reached out to Gibault President David Gregson to see about using the school as a space for practice, reportedly being welcomed with open arms.

“This is definitely an alumni chorus, not a current chorus,” Sabo said. “Dave Gregson at Gibault was very excited and supportive of this because he wants to see more active alumni at Gibault. They’ve got alumni volleyball or basketball games. I think the band plays once a year. So I thought maybe this could be our thing.”

As mentioned, a total of six performances took place over the last few weeks at Oak Hill, Cedarhurst Senior Living, the Benedectine Living Community at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows and Garden Place facilities in Waterloo, Red Bud and Millstadt.

Sabo and Heavner had excellent things to say about the performances, which seemed to delight the audience and performers alike.

Heavner recalled observing audience members clapping and singing along to the carols, further gushing about the Christmas joy she saw from everyone in the room.

Sabo likewise spoke about the positive responses, also noting the group’s respectable composition.

“There was a good number of sopranos, altos and the bass section,” Sabo said. “We had a good showing from the guys as well, which was fun. It seemed like the folks really enjoyed us, and we enjoyed doing it, just getting to reconnect.”

Following the senior living facility performances, the group also performed at Peterstown House in Waterloo on Friday evening, paired with Anne Williams performing various scenes from “A Christmas Carol.”

With a successful series of shows snuck in just before Christmas, Sabo and Heavner were optimistic about the future of the alumni chorus as they’re eager to have additional shows next year – potentially even appearing at the school’s Christmas concert if possible.

Though Spencer herself was unavailable to speak on the chorus, Heavner shared remarks she had expressed about its place as a gathering of Gibault family members.

“How wonderful that a small idea of friends spreading a little joy to others has snowballed into a lot of joy for the audiences as well as the singers,” Spencer said.

Former Gibault teacher and fellow chorus member David Dermody also had good things to say about joining his old students recently.

“It was really great seeing my students after 50 years, and I really enjoyed singing with them,” Dermody said. “We were well-received, I think, by the nursing homes… I hope to see them again in similar situations. I think it’s gonna persist. I think it’s gonna be around for a while.”

Gregson was quite positive about the group, voicing his approval as school leadership has been eager to get Hawks alumni active in the community.

“It is a great opportunity for our alumni,” Gregson said. “It’s so important for the alumni to stay connected to Gibault. This is their home. ‘Once a hawk, always a hawk,’ as we’ve been saying. And for them to go into the community, especially to spread a little Christmas cheer… it’s not only great for Gibault, it’s great for the individual, and it’s great for humanity just to go out and spread some joy.”

With plenty of performances hopefully in store for the chorus, those Gibault alumni looking to join can contact Sabo at 618-604-1565.