Haunted Trail lawsuit filed

A lawsuit was filed last Tuesday in Monroe County Circuit Court against the Waterloo Sportsman’s Club following an Oct. 7, 2023, incident on club grounds during one of its Haunted Trail events.

Tammy Brown of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., filed suit against the Waterloo Chapter of the Monroe County Sportsman’s Club, Inc. – doing business as the sportsman’s club at 4903 Sportsman Road, Waterloo.

The filing alleges one count of negligence and one count of “willful and wanton conduct” against the club.

The suit claims Brown suffered unspecified injuries after tripping and falling over a “makeshift wall” which was installed as part of the Haunted Trail course.

It is also alleged that this makeshift wall created a “dangerous condition” which the operators of the trail should have recognized as such.

Per the filing, Brown allegedly sustained “personal injuries, both physical and mental, some or all of which are permanent, and resulting in damages, including past and future,” which include “physical pain and suffering,” “mental anguish,” “physical and mental impairment and disability” and “loss of enjoyment of life.”

Brown is seeking damages in excess of $50,000 for each count.