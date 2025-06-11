Harr receives teaching award

Katie Harr

Missouri University of Science & Technology undergraduate Katie Harr recently received the Outstanding Mathematics Pre-Service Educator award from the Missouri Council of Teachers of Mathematics.

Harr, a junior in applied mathematics from Dupo, is an observer and substitute teacher at Rolla High School.

Combining her mathematics degree with a secondary education certificate while minoring in psychology, Harr noted she didn’t start out with a mathematics focus as she switched her major after deciding against civil engineering.

She said growing up in a small town and having the same math teacher from eighth grade through high school helped her see that she could excel in mathematics.

Her dream job is teaching calculus, and she plans to pursue a master’s degree to teach advanced placement and community college courses where student interaction – a major focus for her – is still at a high level.