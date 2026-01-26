Harold R. Mathews | Obituary

Harold R. Mathews 85, of Columbia, died Jan. 25, 2026, at St. Clare Hospital, Fenton, Mo. Harold (“Harry,” “Mac,” “Minga”) was born March 10, 1940, in Columbia, to the late Leo and Alida (nee Eckert) Mathews.

Harold loved all sports and spent many years officiating area high school and collegiate teams after his playing days were over. He loved playing golf, gardening, working out in the yard and taking his dogs John and Carly to the farm.

His sense of humor and positive attitude rubbed off on all who knew him. He kept both those attributes right up to the end. He will be greatly missed by many.

Harold is survived by his children Todd of Las Cruces, N.M., and Kelly of Columbia; brothers Ralph and Nelson (Joan) of Columbia; sister-in-law Nancy (George) Deckert of Wentzville, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Janice (nee Pieper) Mathews and brother Leroy of Millstadt.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations in Harold’s name may be made to Helping Strays of Monroe County.