Harlan H. Foster | Obituary

Harlan Harvey Foster, 86, of Columbia, died June 15, 2025, at his residence. He was born Dec. 12, 1938, in Dupo.

Harlan was a retired truck driver from Roessler Ready Mix in Columbia. Harlan enjoyed fishing and fly fishing and he shared this love of his with his children and grandchildren. He was a strong community supporter and one of the founding members of the Blue Jay Football Association in Columbia. Harlan was a sports enthusiast and loved following his children and grandchildren in their sport events. He was a proud Army veteran.

Harlan was a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa and brother. He always prioritized his family and his devoted companion Lily. His family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Hope Home Care in Waterloo and Hospice of Southern Illinois for their love and care for Harlan.

Surviving are his children Deborah (Lou) Casole of Belleville, Craig (Karen) Foster of Columbia and Bridget (Billy) Gray of Sullivan, Mo.; grandchildren Chad (Cassie) Begley, Cole (Rachel) Foster and Claire Foster (Sam Cox); brother Dennis (Judy) Foster of Waterloo; sister Darlene (Ted) Winter of St. Petersburg, Fla. He is also survived by nieces and nephews along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Barbara A. Foster (nee Roessler) and his parents Harvey and Dorothy (nee Schwartz) Foster.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. June 18 at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia.

A private family celebration with interment in Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery will take place.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Hope Home Care in Waterloo; or Helping Strays.