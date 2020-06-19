Hannah | Pet of the Week

Hannah is a cute girl who loves to cuddle. She is calm and friendly and likes to lick your nose. Hannah has lived with cats, dogs, and children and got along with everyone. She hopes her new family will have another cat for her to hang around with. Hannah’s previous owner reported she has kidney issues and is eating special food but she has not been showing any signs of kidney issues since being at Helping Strays.

Hannah is 10 years old.

Hannah is microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be spayed prior to adoption.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.