Hall calls for Grant, Pieper

Pictured, from left, are Waterloo Buds manager Barry Grant and late longtime Valmeyer Lakers manager Boog Pieper.

Two local Mon-Clair League baseball legends received the recent honor of induction into the National Semi-Pro Baseball Hall of Fame.

Barry Grant, a former all-star player and current manager of the Waterloo Buds, and late legendary longtime Valmeyer Lakers manager Dennis “Boog” Pieper were inducted as part of the Class of 2025.

The Field of Honor for this Hall of Fame is at GEBHOF Park in Evansville, Ind.

The National Semi-Pro Baseball Hall of Fame building is being built in Evansville off I-69.

For more information, visit semiprobaseballhof.com.