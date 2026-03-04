Gum leads Miners hoops

Republic-Times- March 4, 2026

One of the top athletes of all-time at Waterloo High School recently wrapped up her junior season with the Missouri S&T women’s hoops squad, leading the team in multiple categories.

Norah Gum played in all 26 games for the Miners, who recently concluded its season with a record of 12-14.

The 6-foot-tall Gum averaged a team-high 30 minutes per contest this season, leading Missouri S&T in scoring at 12.8 points per game – including 83 percent from the free-throw line.

Gum also led the Miners with 55 assists and 21 blocks, and was second on the team in rebounding at 5.8 per game.

Missouri S&T competes in NCAA Division II athletics as a member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference.  

Gum finished her WHS hoops career with 1,565 points (second all-time), 859 rebounds (second all-time), 132 assists (seventh all-time) and 161 steals (second all-time).

