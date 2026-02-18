Guilty pleas in Uber shooting

On Tuesday, two metro east men pled guilty in Monroe County Circuit Court to aggravated kidnapping for their roles in a May 31, 2025, shooting in the Columbia Police Department parking lot which left a local hockey coach alive but with vision loss.

The first to plead guilty was Robert L. Fayne, 18, of East St. Louis.

Fayne was 17 at the time of last year’s shooting but was charged as an adult.

In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss charges of attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, vehicular invasion, attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful restraint.

These charges are expected to be dismissed following sentencing for Fayne tentatively scheduled for May 8, pending completion of a pre-trial sentencing report.

Per the negotiated plea agreement, sentencing will be capped at a maximum of 31 years in an Illinois Department of Corrections facility, with the sentence length to be served at a minimum of 85 percent.

Kareem A. Weaver, 20, of Venice, also pled guilty to aggravated kidnapping in this case.

Charges of vehicular invasion, attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated unlawful restraint will be dismissed during sentencing as part of his plea agreement.

Sentencing for Weaver is set for May 15 pending completion of a pre-sentencing investigation.

Weaver’s maximum period of incarceration will be 38 years as part of the plea agreement.

Weaver was later charged with aggravated battery/great bodily harm following an Aug. 11 incident at the Monroe County Jail, where he was being held following his arrest.

Court information alleges Weaver “punched Clayton A. Gundlach in the face several times, causing a broken left orbital socket and broken nose.”

Since both Weaver and Fayne pled guilty to a Class X felony charge, a 15-year “sentencing enhancement” could be applied – although the respective sentencing limits per the negotiated agreements would still apply.

Both men were arrested in the early hours of May 31 after a carjacking attempt ended at the Columbia Police Department headquarters.

Following the incident, police reports indicated that the shooting victim, Allen Lalk, 51, had picked up Weaver and Fayne in North St. Louis County at about 2:30 a.m. as part of Lalk’s work with Uber, a ride-sharing company.

After entering Lalk’s 2023 Acura, Fayne produced a firearm and held Lalk at gunpoint.

Police said the pair planned to steal Lalk’s car when he arrived at that location, but soon realized they could not drive a manual transmission vehicle.

Weaver and Fayne then demanded Lalk drive them to his residence in Columbia.

Lalk instead drove to the Columbia Police Department parking lot at 1020 N. Main Street.

Realizing where they were, Fayne discharged the firearm, striking Lalk in the face.

An on-duty CPD dispatcher heard the gunshot and observed two suspects fleeing from the vehicle as Fayne and Weaver travelled on foot toward the area of Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park.

Columbia police and EMS personnel provided immediate on-scene medical aid to Lalk, who was transported to an area hospital.

Meanwhile, a CPD drone which had recently been purchased observed the suspects exiting a wooded area at the park and entering a silver GMC SUV occupied by two females that was observed driving slowly in the area.

It was the first time the new drone was used in an arrest, Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon has said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Waterloo Police Department and K-9 officers assisted in the search, which lasted about 45 minutes.

Both men were then remanded to custody at the Monroe County Jail.

Following the shooting, Donjon reported Lalk will have lasting vision issues.

Lalk, a father of five children, has served as head coach of the Columbia Eagles Hockey Club of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association the past few seasons.

Several fundraisers were held to raise funds for Lalk’s medical bills and recovery from the shooting.

A GoFundMe established by his hockey team is just shy of its goal of $100,000, and is still active.

Donations may be made at gofundme.com/f/support-allens-brave-recovery-journey.

The Columbia hockey squad, winners of last year’s MVCHA Varsity 1A title, are in the finals of that division yet again this season.