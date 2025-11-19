Guilty plea in fatal Red Bud crash

The North County News reported that on Nov. 7, Jayden Ethington returned to the Randolph County Courthouse for what was scheduled to be a bench trial for his role in a fatal DUI crash in Red Bud.

In July, Ethington, 23, of Sparta, had opted to waive his right for a jury trial and a bench trial was set.

It was noted at the Nov. 7 hearing that instead of a trial, resolution had been reached through an open negotiated plea with Ethington pleading guilty to the charge of aggravated DUI crash resulting in death.

The charge stems from a fatal accident that took place late in the evening of June 23, 2023, during the annual Red Bud Firemen’s Picnic. Ethington, who was not of legal drinking age at the time of the incident, was driving a pickup truck the wrong way on East South 1st Street (a one way street), pulling out onto South Main Street and struck Kimberly A. Martin, 56, a pedestrian who had been crossing Main Street.

Martin passed away due to her injuries while being airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.

Ethington was initially charged with improper traffic lane usage, but that charge was dropped on July 24, 2023. However, on Jan. 12, 2024, he was charged with aggravated DUI with a crash/death, a Class 2 felony. The charging document noted Ethington had a blood alcohol content in excess of 0.08.

In exchange for his guilty plea, the state agreed to cap its recommendation for Ethington’s sentence at no more than five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. This charge normally carries a sentence range of 3-14 years.

Ethington’s sentencing hearing has been set for March 6 at 10 a.m.