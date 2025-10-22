Guilty plea in elderly sex abuse case

Kandy Gibson

A guilty plea was entered Thursday in Monroe County Circuit Court involving a 2022 elder abuse case at Waterloo’s Garden Place Assisted Living location, but a civil suit remains under litigation in federal court.

Kandy L. Gibson, 53, a Waterloo resident at the time of this alleged crime, pled “guilty but mentally ill” to aggravated battery involving a victim age 60 or older. That is a Class 3 felony.

As part of her plea, one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a victim age 60 or older was dismissed.

Gibson was ordered to serve 24 months of probation and 117 days in Monroe County Jail with credit for 117 days served.

Gibson is also ordered to continue her course of all prescribed medication and treatment with her current psychiatrist.

Court documents state that Gibson, as an employee of Garden Place in Waterloo, touched the genitals of a female resident of the assisted living facility on June 4, 2022.

Gibson posted bail on Feb. 28, 2023, with the condition she was barred from Garden Place and all other assisted living facilities.

A personal injury/diversity tort (non-motor vehicle) civil suit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern Illinois District on Nov. 9, 2023.

This suit, filed by a personal representative of the estate of the late victim – who died Nov. 1, 2022 – seeks damages for alleged assault/battery against Gibson and negligence against Compass Senior Living, doing business as Garden Place of Waterloo.

Following the guilty plea in Monroe County on Oct. 16, a memorandum in support of summary judgment in favor of the plaintiff was filed.

The civil matter had been stayed pending the outcome of the criminal case.

The next court date in the civil matter was not known as of press time.