Greta | Pet of the Week

Greta is a sweet older lady. She is new at Helping Strays and we are still learning about her. She seems to be housebroken and walks nice on a leash. Greta prefers being around people over dogs and likes exploring in the play yard. Greta likes playing with stuffed toys and getting attention from her human friends.

Greta is 10 years old and weighs 20 pounds.

Greta is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Greta, please complete an online adoption application or meet him at the shelter.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

*** Visit Helping Strays on Facebook for information about vaccine clinics and adoption specials. ***