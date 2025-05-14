Gregson back at Gibault

David Gregson

A familiar face at Gibault Catholic High School will soon be returning in a new leadership position, having spent several years overseeing other Catholic schools in the area.

David Gregson recently announced his upcoming departure from Immaculate Conception School in Columbia, leaving the position of principal there to take on the mantle of president at Gibault.

His announcement came via a letter sent to ICS parents and others with the school late last week, in which he voiced his appreciation for the students and parents he’s come to know during his four years of leadership.

“ICS was an amazing school before I arrived and it will be an amazing school after I leave,” Gregson said. “I hope that I was able to make it amazing for you and your children while I was here.”

Gregson also spoke with the Republic-Times to discuss his experience at ICS. He noted his connection to the parish as a whole and how he wished to have a positive impact on the church community he’s long been involved with.

“It is my parish,” Gregson said. “They needed a principal after Mike Kish retired, and I saw it as a good opportunity to give back to my parish. I thoroughly enjoyed my four years here at ICS.”

He pointed to the growth and improvement of the school’s curriculum as a point of pride from his tenure as ICS principal, also discussing the addition of field trips – namely a space camp and a visit to Camp Ondessonk – as well as the continuation of other enriching experiences for students.

Gregson reiterated his appreciation for those who have contributed to the school’s betterment during his time there, especially the faculty and staff.

“The staff here is just amazing,” Gregson said. “All the support from the staff and all the hard work and dedication… These kids are at one of the best schools I’ve ever seen, and I’m proud to have been part of it for four years.”

As mentioned, Gregson’s undertaking of the principal position marks a return to Gibault for him as a substantial chunk of his career was spent at the high school.

Having graduated from Gibault in 1984, Gregson earned a Bachelor of Science in business education from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, a Master of Arts in pastoral studies from the Aquinas Institute of Theology and a Master of Science in educational leadership from McKendree University.

His first position at a Catholic school was as business teacher at Providence St. Mel School in Chicago, where he spent three years.

He started at Gibault in 1993, taking on the roles of business teacher, campus minister and dean of students for 25 years.

Gregson then took on the role of principal at St. John Neumann Catholic Grade School in Maryville in 2018 before coming to ICS in 2021.

Regarding his ties to Gibault, six of Gregson’s siblings are also alumni, his parents were named honorary graduates and his two sons are likewise Gibault graduates.

In a press release from the Diocese of Belleville, Gregson expressed anticipation for taking on the role of president at Gibault.

Added just a few years ago amid administrative changes, the role of president is meant to cover the more outward-facing duties of the school’s leadership such as strategic direction and community relations while the principal is focused on more of the internal operations of the school such as academics and student and staff well-being.

“Lois and I are very excited to come back to the Gibault community,” Gregson said. “We look forward to meeting new members of the Gibault community as well as getting reacquainted with former members. I feel my experience as a Gibault student, faculty member, administrator and parent, along with my experience as a grade school principal, helps me to understand all aspects of the Catholic education experience of Gibault. My goal is to enhance this experience for years to come with the help of all students who attended Gibault, all parents who sent their children to Gibault and all grandparents of these children. It takes all of us, under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, to form the minds, bodies and souls of the Gibault students.”

Gregson also discussed his hopes for Gibault with the Republic-Times.

He emphasized his different connections to Gibault as a graduate and parent, saying he hopes to represent other alumni and parents as he grows the school’s community.

“I’m really just the face of all those people, and we’d like to get them all involved again, get enrollment increased,” Gregson said. “We want to get everyone involved. Gibault is always so special for people their four years. We want to make sure they have the opportunity to get involved again and keep the uniqueness for current students and for students to come.”

As he remains at ICS through the end of this school year, Gregson will officially begin his time as Gibault president on July 1.