Gracie | Pet of the Week

Get ready to fall in love! Gracie is an adorable and sweet gal. She loves belly rubs and butt rubs too. She is playful and gets along with other dogs. Gracie keeps her kennel clean at the shelter and is starting to learn leash manners. She would like a home where she can continue to build her skills.

Gracie is 5 years old and weighs about 60 pounds. She is an American bulldog.

Gracie’s adoption fee is $200; she is microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be spayed before adoption.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.