Grace V. Volkert | Obituary

Grace Virginia Volkert was born on Sept. 2, 1927, in Columbia, to Louis A. H. Landgraf and Bertha Landgraf (nee Schneider). She passed away peacefully on May 15, 2025, at Garden Place Reflections in Columbia.

A lifelong resident of Columbia, Grace grew up during the Great Depression and came of age during World War II. After what she fondly called a “protracted engagement” beginning at age five, she married her childhood sweetheart, Horace “Beeps” Volkert, on April 24, 1949, following his initial discharge from the Navy. The couple spent a year living in Panama before Horace’s second discharge from the Army in 1954, after which they returned to Columbia to raise their four children and dedicate themselves to family and community life.

A devoted homemaker, Grace was also deeply involved in civic and volunteer work. She was a long-time member of the Columbia Women’s Club, serving in many official capacities over her remarkable 69-year membership. One of her favorite activities with the Club was tending to the city’s many flower beds. She was also a dedicated member of the American Legion Auxiliary – particularly fond of organizing and playing bingo.

Grace gave freely of her time and talents. She served as a Cub Scout Den Mother for her three sons and was an active member of the Monroe County Homemakers Extension and Columbia’s July 4th Committee. She shared her creative gifts generously-making ribbons for the swim team and crafting countless felt Christmas cards for family and friends.

Grace was truly one-of-a-kind and will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and the Columbia community she loved so dearly.

She is survived by her sons Bruce (Mary Alice) Volkert and Craig Volkert; grandchildren Drew (Dani) Mehrmann, Timothy (Lynn) Volkert, William Volkert and Paige Volkert; and great-grandchildren Carlos Joseph Volkert and Audrey Grace Volkert.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Horace Clinton “Beeps” Volkert (2000); daughter, Amy Lynn Mehrmann (2012); and son, Alan Joseph Volkert (2024).

Visitation will be held 6-9 p.m. May 22 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. May 23, at the funeral home

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the Columbia July 4th Committee.