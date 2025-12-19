Grace B. Gunn | Obituary

Grace Bernice Gunn 84, died Dec. 5, 2025, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis. Grace was born in East St. Louis on Nov. 1, 1941. She was the daughter of the late Nadine (nee Bean) (Kohlenberger) Schneider and Mark Anthony Kohlenberger.

She married Gary Ellis Gunn Feb. 12, 1960 (divorced) with whom she had two daughters, Robin Renee Leistler and Randee Gunn Liles. Grace graduated from Dupo High School and was employed by Union Pacific Railroad.

With her bright eyes and loving smile, Grace was known for her sweet yet spicy demeanor. She was a nurturing mother and daughter and always a selfless rock of support for her loved ones. She will be greatly missed.

Grace is survived by her daughter, Randee (Richard) Liles of Anchorage, AK; grandchildren Rance Leistler of Waterloo, IL, Shelby (Bill) Leistler Griebel of Ft. Edward, NY, Evan Gunn Liles of Ft. Collins, CO, and Ava Renee Liles of Anchorage, AK; great grandchildren Ryder Leistler, William Griebel and Wyatt Griebel; nephews, Mark (Tammy) Kohlenberger, Jon (Robin) Kohlenberger; sons-in-law: Richard Liles, Robert Leistler; sisters-in-law, Shiela Kohlenberger, Joan (Tom) Adams; grandnieces Olivia (Kohlenberger) Goacher, Emily Kohlenberger, cousin Vicky (Bean) Foster and beloved friends.

Grace was preceded in death by her daughter, Robin (Robert) Renee Leistler; parents, B. Nadine Schneider and Mark A. Kohlenberger; stepfather, Vernon O. Schneider; brother, Darrel W. Kohlenberger; nephew, Andrew A. Kohlenberger and former husband Gary E. Gunn.

Grace’s wishes are for cremation and an intimate celebration of life to be held at a later date.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: The American Cancer Society; or the American Macular Degeneration Foundation.

Leesman Funeral Home handled arrangements.