Golfers shooting low

In recent high school boys golf action, Columbia won a nine-hole match Monday over Freeburg by two strokes, 160-162, at Mystic Oak in Waterloo.

Kyle Chudd, a state qualifier last year, led the Eagles with a 36 on the day.

On Friday, Waterloo edged both Columbia and Gibault by three strokes at Acorns Golf Links in Wartburg, shooting a team score of 158.

Chudd again led the way for the Eagles, tying for first place with a 37.

The top shooters in the early going for Waterloo include Brady Schmidt and John Blattner.

Columbia won a nine-hole match Thursday at Annbriar Golf Course in Waterloo over Belleville East, thanks to a first place overall score of 35 by Chudd.

The Red Bud boys golf team is also off to a sizzling start.

The Musketeers won the Hickory Stick Invitational at Belk Park in Wood River last Monday over 18 other teams with a team score of 314. Kruz Koester led Red Bud with a fourth place score of 77.

Gibault shot a team score of 343 at this event.

On Thursday, Red Bud won a nine-hole match against Chester at North County Country Club in Red Bud with a team score of 149.