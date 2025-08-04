Gladys M. Wittenauer-Thiele | Obituary

Gladys M. Wittenauer-Thiele, of Red Bud, died July 31, 2025, at Garden Place in Red Bud, surrounded by family.

She was born to the late Albert and Elsie (nee Weihl) Hoffmann on Aug. 2, 1930, in Monroe County.

Gladys married Austin T. Wittenauer on Aug. 9, 1949, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church in Hecker; he preceded her in death on May 16, 2003. Gladys then married Ray W. Thiele on Sept. 14, 2013, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Red Bud; he preceded her in death on Feb. 9, 2025.

Gladys graduated from Waterloo High School. After high school, she worked at the Monroe County Courthouse and then at North County News in Red Bud. In 1965, she and her husband, Austin, purchased the Foodland Grocery Store from Wilbert Dehne and continued to own and operate the store until their retirement in 1987.

Gladys was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Red Bud, where she was also a member and past president of St. Ann’s Altar Society and was a member of the St. John’s prayer group. She was also involved in many community organizations, including the Red Bud Chamber of Commerce, a charter member of St. Clement Hospital Auxiliary, Red Bud Senior Circle, Red Bud Women’s Club, Red Hat Society, St. Clair County Genealogical Society and Sister Cities Porta Westfalica. She had been the past president and a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary. She had been a Girl Scout leader and a den mother for Boy Scouts for many years.

Gladys wrote family genealogy books. She enjoyed traveling, bowling and golfing. She was a talented seamstress, an artist and decorated countless wedding cakes. She had a gift of hospitality. She had a warmth and generosity that will be remembered by many.

The family extends their gratitude to the Garden Place caregivers and Maple Creek Hospice for their compassionate care.

Surviving are her children Mary Lea (Jeffrey) Van Rider, Rosalie (Garry) Heizer, Shirley (Mark) Vogt, Terry Wittenauer, David (Reneta) Wittenauer and James (Patricia) Wittenauer; grandchildren Crystal (David) Angsten, Austin (Tracy) Van Rider, Kathleen Van Rider, Stephanie (Patrick) Magajna, Kathryn Heizer, Teresa (Nils) Sandell, Bethany (Chris) Kazmierczak, John (Heather) Vogt, Paula (Paul) Ray, Sally (Daniel) Crook, Marie (Kevin) Jackson, Zachary (Sierra) Wittenauer, Nicholas Wittenauer, Claire (Ethan) Fuqua, Lee (Kelly) Wittenauer and Richie Wittenauer; step-grandson Kyle (Alyssa) Brunsmann; great-grandchildren Nathan and Kaitlyn Van Rider, Miles Becker, Jacob and Heidi Karmierczak, Gabriel, Veronica and Leo Vogt, Abigail and Caleb Crook, Elsie, Isabel, Benjamin and Madalyn Jackson and Lydia and Luke Wittenauer; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Also, surviving are her stepchildren Kathi (Joe) Horvath, Kimberly (Jim) Hesterberg and Scott (Sandra) Thiele; step-grandchildren Collin (Rita) Hesse, Robyn Mohrmann, Erin (Tim) Buckley, Justin Hesterberg and Lindsay Butler; sisters-in-law Lorraine Hoffmann and Arline Wittenauer; and brother-in-law Lee (Alicia) Kinney.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Austin Wittenauer and Ray Thiele; brother Harvey Hoffmann; brothers-in-law Paul, Wilbert and

Joseph Wittenauer, and sisters-in-law Alfrieda Cowell Wodecker, Mary

Aubuchon, Irene Platzkoester, Agnes Franklin, Ruth Wottowa, Delores Reis, Rose Marie

Wittenauer, Dorothy Brandt and Marguerite Ann Brandt.

Visitation was held Aug. 3 at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, and Aug. 4 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Red Bud.

Funeral Mass was celebrated following visitation at the church with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment was in St. Augustine Catholic Cemetery, Hecker.

Memorials may be made to: St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Red Bud; St. John the Baptist Catholic School, Red Bud; or Life Network.