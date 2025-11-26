Girls hoopsters reaching high

Pictured is the opening tip of Saturday’s third place game between Columbia and Waterloo at the Columbia Tip-Off Classic. The Eagles downed the Bulldogs, 64-57. See more photos from this game online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The high school girls basketball season is off and running as four local teams competed in tip-off tournaments.

The Columbia Tip-Off Classic saw the host squad place third with two wins in three games.

Following a victory last Monday night over Carlyle, Columbia lost 54-42 to Triad last Wednesday. Riley Bahr was the top scorer for the Eagles with 19 points.

On Saturday, the Eagles faced Monroe County rival Waterloo in the third place game, winning 64-57 despite trailing 15-7 after the first quarter.

Kinley Jany led Columbia with 29 points, including four three-pointers. Ava Mathews added 19 points.

Columbia played Monday night at Jerseyville.

Waterloo faced Father McGivney to open its season last Tuesday at the Columbia Tip-Off Classic, winning 64-57 in overtime.

Waterloo led by 13 points after three quarters, only to see Father McGivney rally to tie it at the end of regulation.

The Bulldogs got 13 points each from Nichole Gum, Aubrey Heck and Mallory Thompson in the win. Heck also had eight rebounds, six assists and nine steals on the night. Thompson pulled down 14 rebounds.

Waterloo faced Belleville East in the tourney on Thursday night, falling 54-19. The Bulldogs trailed 22-6 after the first quarter and made only three field goals all game. Waterloo made 13 of 21 free throw attempts.

In Saturday’s loss to Columbia in the third place game, the Bulldogs were led by Thompson and Juelfs each with 16 points.

Waterloo played Tuesday at Belleville West, plays Monday at Highland and Tuesday at Red Bud.

The Dupo Cat Classic saw both Gibault and Dupo in action.

Pictured is the Gibault Catholic High School girls basketball squad after claiming the consolation championship of the Dupo Cat Classic on Saturday.

Following a two-point loss to Marissa to open tourney play last Monday, Gibault faced Dupo last Wednesday night. The result was a 36-14 victory for the Hawks.

Dupo led 1-0 after the first quarter, as neither team could make a shot in the early going. The Hawks went on a 12-3 run in the second quarter and continued to build on that lead from there.

Karmon Grohmann led the way for Gibault with 13 points and six rebounds.

The Hawks faced New Athens on Saturday for the consolation championship, winning 52-34. Grohmann had a monster game with 27 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and eight blocked shots. Olivia Biffar added 20 points and seven steals.

Gibault played Monday at Belleville West and Tuesday at Marissa. The Hawks host New Athens on Monday, then travel Tuesday to Chester.

After dropping games to Wood River and Gibault to open tourney play, the Tigers concluded the tournament it hosts by defeating Metro East Lutheran on Saturday, 38-20.

The Tigers were led by freshman DeMiyah Chairs and her 12 points, followed by senior Addison Mitchell with 11 points, 10 rebounds and six steals.

Dupo hosted Red Bud on Monday, plays this coming Monday at Bunker Hill, and hosts Madison on Tuesday.

Valmeyer is set to open its first girls hoops season following a one-year hiatus with a contest Dec. 3 at home against Valley Park.

The Pirates were unable to field a squad last season due to low player numbers.

Two seniors on this year’s Valmeyer squad are Kadence Seitz and Tessa Knowlton.