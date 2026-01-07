Girls hoopsters maintain focus



Pictured is Columbia freshman Addison Dewilde during a recent game. (PAUL BAILLARGEON photo)

The high school girls basketball season is at its midway point, with local teams trying to either gather or maintain positive momentum for the home stretch.

Columbia (11-5) is clicking on all cylinders of late. Fresh off a Waterloo Holiday Tournament title last Monday night, the Eagles began the new year with a 60-36 victory over Roxana.

Columbia flew out to an 11-2 lead after one quarter and never looked back.

Addison Dewilde, a freshman, continues to impress for Columbia. After being named tourney MVP in Waterloo, she led the Eagles with 16 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in Monday’s win.

Ava Mathews, a senior, added 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Mathews, an all-state volleyball star, leads Columbia this season at 13.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Columbia plays Thursday at Freeburg, then hosts Centralia on Monday.

Waterloo (6-11) opened 2026 with a 58-47 loss at home to Carbondale on Saturday. The Bulldogs trailed 22-12 after the first quarter.

Nichole Gum led Waterloo with 17 points in the game.

Mallory Thompson, a senior, is averaging 10.7 points and nearly six rebounds per game on the season.

Waterloo hosts Highland on Thursday, plays Saturday at Freeburg, and travels Monday to Cahokia.

Gibault (9-8) started the new year on the right foot with a 48-25 victory Monday at Visitation. Karmon Grohmann continued her impressive senior campaign by leading the Hawks with 26 points and five steals.

Gibault led 23-10 at halftime.

Grohmann is averaging 17.6 points, 3.65 steals and 3.2 blocks per contest this season to lead Gibault.

The Hawks played Tuesday at Father McGivney, play Thursday at Metro East Lutheran, host Wood River this Saturday, and then host Miller Career on Monday.

Valmeyer (0-5) is still in search of its first victory. On Monday, the Pirates lost 49-33 to Wood River. Anna Ewing and Tessa Knowlton each scored 10 points for the Pirates, with Knowlton also pulling down seven rebounds.

Valmeyer hosts Mt. Olive on Wednesday.

Dupo (2-8) is competing in a tournament at Chester this week. On Monday, the Tigers lost 51-16 to a one-loss Marissa squad. Dupo trailed 25-6 after the first quarter.

The Tigers continue tourney play this week.

The top scorers for Dupo so far this season are Addison Mitchell and Kylie Kloess.