Girls hoopsters keep shooting

Waterloo’s Mallory Thompson launches a shot during a game earlier this season.

A few local high school girls basketball squads picked up recent victories as the regular season grind continues.

Waterloo (8-12) posted a 65-14 win over Cahokia on Monday, getting 19 points from Mallory Thompson.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs won 55-51 over Freeburg thanks to 10 made three-pointers. Nichole Gum led Waterloo with 20 points and five steals, followed by Thompson with 15 points and six rebounds.

On Thursday, it was a 29-28 loss for Waterloo against Mississippi Valley Conference foe Highland on a poor shooting night for both squads. Thompson led Waterloo with 11 points.

Thompson leads the Bulldogs in scoring this season at 11.4 points per game, followed by Sam Juelfs at nearly 11 points per contest.

Waterloo plays Wednesday at Pinckneyville before hosting Triad on Hall of Fame Night this Friday.

Gibault (12-9) won three of four recent contests.

On Monday, the Hawks were victorious by a 54-35 count over Miller Career. Gibault pulled away with a 20-7 fourth quarter run as Karmon Grohmann scored 15 points and Olivia Biffar scored 14 points.

On Saturday, it was a 47-31 win for Gibault over Wood River. This time, a 24-6 second quarter run set the Hawks for flight. Biffar led the way with 17 points, followed by Hope Chambers with 11 points and 15 rebounds.

On Thursday, Gibault picked up a 56-23 win over Metro East Lutheran with Grohmann and Biffar each scoring 15 points.

Last Tuesday, the Hawks lost 62-22 to Father McGivney.

Grohmann leads the Hawks in scoring this season at 16.6 points per game, with Biffar averaging 10 points per contest.

Gibault plays Wednesday at Roxana, then hosts Valmeyer this coming Tuesday.

Columbia (12-7) split a pair of recent games.

On Monday, the Eagles pulled out a 62-56 overtime victory over Centralia at home. Ava Mathews and Addison Dewilde each scored 17 points, with Dewilde also blocking four shots. Kinley Jany added 15 points for Columbia.

On Tuesday, the Eagles lost 72-60 to Oakville despite 24 points from Jany.

On Thursday, it was a 53-43 loss for Columbia at Freeburg. Jany led the way with 13 points, Dewilde added 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Mathews contributed 10 points and eight rebounds.

Mathews leads the Eagles this season at 13.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest.

Columbia will host Wood River on Thursday.

Dupo (3-9) lost 46-28 to Sparta on Saturday despite the game being tied 13-13 after the first quarter.

Last Wednesday, the Tigers picked up a 44-41 win in overtime against Steelville. Dupo freshman DeMiyah Chairs led the way with 14 points, followed by sophomore Kylie Kloess with 10 points.

Dupo faced Granite City on Tuesday, will host Marissa on Thursday, and plays this coming Tuesday at Metro East Lutheran.

Valmeyer (0-6) lost 48-27 to Mt. Olive last Wednesday. Kadence Seitz scored 10 points to lead the Pirates, who host New Athens on Thursday before traveling Tuesday to Gibault.