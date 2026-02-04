Girls hoopsters keep battling

Pictured, Waterloo’s Kenzie Nordike and Columbia’s Riley Bahr wrestle for a loose ball during last Tuesday’s rivalry clash at Waterloo High School. See more photos at republictimes.smugmug.com.

As the regular season winds down, a couple of local high school girls basketball squads are trending up while others have faltered of late.

Waterloo (12-15) picked up recent wins against rivals and has now won four in a row.

Last Wednesday, the Bulldogs hosted rival Columbia. The result was a 40-31 victory for Waterloo. The ‘Dogs led 31-18 after three quarters before Columbia crept a bit closer in the final frame. Aubrey Heck led the way for Waterloo with 18 points.

On Friday, it was a 56-34 win for Waterloo over Mascoutah. The ‘Dogs pulled away following an evenly played first quarter led by Mallory Thompson with 16 points and seven steals. Sam Juelfs added 13 points, with Heck contributing seven points and 11 steals.

On Monday, Waterloo hosted cross-town rival Gibault and escaped with a 39-37 victory. Thompson led Waterloo with 10 points.

Thompson leads the Bulldogs in scoring this season at 11 points per game. Heck is averaging seven points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 5.2 steals per contest.

Waterloo plays Friday at Civic Memorial, then hosts East St. Louis on Monday.

Gibault (15-11) got 13 points from Karmon Grohmann and 12 points from Olivia Biffar in Monday’s narrow loss at Waterloo.

On Thursday, the Hawks picked up a 70-41 win over Bunker Hill behind a 35-point game from Grohmann. Biffar added 18 points.

Grohmann leads Gibault in scoring this season at 17.3 points per game in addition to grabbing six rebounds per contest.

Gibault hosts Red Bud on Wednesday, hosts Dupo on Monday and plays Tuesday at Althoff.

Columbia (14-11) was led during last Wednesday’s loss at Waterloo by Ava Mathews with 13 points.

On Thursday, the Eagles picked up a 64-59 overtime win at Salem, marking longtime head coach Scott Germain’s 300th career victory. Kinley Jany poured in 19 points for Columbia, with Addison Dewilde adding 17 points and Mathews scoring 13 more.

On Saturday, Columbia lost 49-33 to a 23-win Marissa squad despite 14 points from Jany. The Eagles trailed 16-5 after the first quarter.

On Monday, it was a 55-39 loss for the Eagles against Freeburg. Mathews led Columbia with 19 points and eight rebounds.

Mathews leads the team in scoring this season at 13 points per game and is also averaging 7.7 rebounds per contest.

Jany is averaging 12.8 points per contest.

Dupo (8-11) picked up a few more recent wins.

On Monday, the Tigers pulled off a 40-39 victory over Steeleville despite trailing 14-6 after the opening quarter. Addison Mitchell led the way for Dupo with 13 points.

On Thursday, Dupo won 50-9 over Hancock. Mitchell scored 14 points and DeMiyah Chairs contributed 13 points.

Last Wednesday, Dupo won 58-27 over Cahokia thanks to an 18-point, 13-rebound performance from Kylie Kloess.

Mitchell and Chairs are the top scorers this season for the Tigers, who play Wednesday at Bunker Hill, host New Athens on Thursday, and then play Monday at Gibault.

Valmeyer (0-10) dropped a 61-23 contest to Marissa on Thursday. Anna Ewing scored 15 points for the Pirates, who play Thursday at Steeleville in search of their first win of the season.