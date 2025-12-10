Girls hoopsters dribble and drive

Pictured is Columbia’s Riley Bahr during a recent home game.

Most local high school girls basketball squads are more than a few games into the 2025-26 season, meaning their identities are beginning to take shape.

Both Columbia and Gibault have winning records and will set sights on winning a trophy in next week’s Candy Cane Classic at Gibault Catholic High School.

Columbia (4-3) lost 43-36 to Wesclin on Monday, shooting just 3-for-17 from three-point range on the night. Riley Bahr and Addison Dewilde each scored 11 points for the Eagles.

On Saturday, it was a thrilling 60-58 victory for Columbia in overtime against Mascoutah. Ava Mathews led the way for the Eagles with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Bahr added 16 points, including four three-pointers. Dewilde scored 10 points before fouling out of the game.

On Thursday, Columbia picked up a rather easy 61-37 win at Wood River. The Eagles actually trailed 17-14 after the first quarter, only to go on a 23-12 run to close out the half. Kinley Jany scored 21 points – including four three-pointers – and had five steals. Bahr scored 15 points and Hope Schwartz added 11 points.

Jany is the leading scorer so far this season with a 14.2 points per game average, followed by Mathews at 13.8 points per game.

Columbia hosts Salem on Thursday before opening Candy Cane Classic on Monday night against New Athens.

See a full tourney bracket above.

Gibault (5-3) dropped a home contest on Monday to Staunton, 46-38. The Hawks shot just 26 percent from the floor as a team. Olivia Biffar led Gibault with 13 points.

Last Tuesday, it was a 49-43 victory for Gibault at Chester thanks to a 33-point night from senior Karmon Grohmann. She also had nine rebounds and six steals.

Grohmann is averaging 22.8 points, six rebounds, four steals and 3.25 blocks per game so far on the season.

Biffar is averaging 10 points per contest.

Gibault hosts St. Pius X on Wednesday and plays Friday at Maryville Christian before opening tourney play Tuesday at home against Metro East Lutheran.

Waterloo (3-3) split a pair of recent contests.

On Friday, the Bulldogs lost 51-42 at Triad despite leading 16-7 after the first quarter. Sam Juelfs led the way for Waterloo with 22 points, followed by Mallory Thompson with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo posted a 30-17 win at Red Bud. Juelfs again led the way with 11 points. Aubrey Heck had nine of the team’s 18 total steals on the night.

Juelfs is averaging 14 points per game, with Thompson averaging 10 points per contest.

Waterloo hosted Althoff on Tuesday, hosts Affton on Wednesday, plays Friday at Mascoutah, and then travels Tuesday to Highland.

Valmeyer played its first varsity girls basketball game since the 2023-24 season last Wednesday, falling at home to Valley Park by the count of 39-27. Anna Ewing scored seven points for the Pirates.

On Thursday, Valmeyer lost 50-7 at New Athens, as the team went just 1-for-35 from the floor.

On Monday, the Pirates dropped a 44-22 contest to Steeleville. Grace Rowold scored seven points and pulled down 13 rebounds for Valmeyer. Kadence Seitz added six points and nine rebounds.

Valmeyer hosts Marissa on Thursday.

Dupo (1-4) lost 59-22 at Marissa on Thursday.

The Tigers host Riverview Gardens on Thursday, host Sparta on Monday, and then host Steeleville on Tuesday.