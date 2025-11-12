Girls hoops tipping off

The high school girls basketball season is set to tip off next week with two local tournaments.

The Columbia Tip-Off Classic and Dupo Cat Classic both begin Monday night, featuring a few local squads in action.

Columbia opens its own tourney with a contest at 6 p.m. Monday against Carlyle.

The Eagles finished 23-8 last season but graduated eight seniors from that squad. Key players on the 2025 roster include seniors Kinley Jany (8.3 points per game last season) and Ava Mathews (5.7 points, 6.6 rebounds per game). Both are members of the Eagles volleyball squad playing at state this weekend.

Waterloo is also playing in the Columbia tourney, taking on Father McGivney at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Bulldogs finished 13-19 last season and return a few key players from that squad. Three seniors expected to lead the way in 2025 include Sam Juelfs (8.3 points per game), Mallory Thompson (8.1 points per game) and Aubrey Heck (7.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game).

For a Columbia Tip-Off Classic ournament bracket and schedule, click here.

Dupo opens its own tourney with a match against Wood River at 6 p.m. Monday.

The Tigers went 8-14 last year and return both leading scorer Kylie Kloess (7.7 points per game) and leading rebounder Keara Prater (7.2 rebounds) from that squad.

Gibault is also playing in the Dupo tourney, opening with a contest 7:30 p.m. Monday against Marissa.

Two returning seniors for the Hawks include Karmon Grohmann (12 points, 8.8 rebounds per game) and Hope Chambers (seven rebounds per game).

For the Dupo Cat Classic tournament bracket and schedule, click here.