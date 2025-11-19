Girls hoops season underway

Columbia’s Ava Mathews led the way with 19 points as the Eagles won 57-51 to open the season in the Columbia Tip-Off Classic on Monday night.

The high school girls basketball season opened Monday night with local teams competing in a pair of tournaments.

The Columbia Tip-Off Classic saw the host squad pick up a 57-51 victory over Carlyle. The Eagles trailed 20-8 after the first quarter but stormed back in a big way to emerge victorious.

Ava Mathews, just two days removed from a state volleyball title, led the way for Columbia with 19 points and six rebounds. Another Columbia volleyball star, Kinley Jany, added 15 points and six rebounds.

Columbia continues tourney play Wednesday night against Triad.

In other Columbia Tip-Off Classic action, Waterloo faced Father McGivney to open its season on Tuesday. The result was a 64-57 overtime victory for the Bulldogs.

The Dupo Cat Classic also got under way Monday night, with both Gibault and Dupo in action.

Gibault lost 39-37 to Marissa. The Hawks trailed 14-6 after the first quarter but battled back to make it interesting.

Karmon Grohmann led the way for the Hawks with 20 points and seven rebounds.

Dupo dropped a 40-35 contest to Wood River on Monday. The Tigers trailed by just one point entering the fourth quarter, but the Oilers outscored them 13-9 in the final frame.

Gibault will face Dupo on Wednesday night.