Girls bowling regional this weekend

Alissa Wisely

Local high school girls bowlers will try to advance through the postseason starting this weekend.

The Collinsville Regional takes place Saturday at Camelot Bowl, featuring the following teams: Waterloo, Columbia, Gibault, Dupo, Belleville East, Belleville West, Cahokia, Collinsville, Freeburg, Granite City, Lebanon, Mascoutah and O’Fallon.

Waterloo enters the regional having placed second as a team in the Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament held Monday at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville.

The Bulldogs were led in this tourney by Alissa Wisley’s first place overall showing. She rolled a high game of 238 and has been one of Waterloo’s top bowlers all season.

Columbia competed in the Cahokia Conference Tournament last week, placing third as a team in the Mississippi Division.

Maddie Brandenburger was named all-conference for her showing at this tournament.

Among the top bowlers this season for Dupo are seniors Brianna Duck and Casey Durham.