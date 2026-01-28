Girls basketballers take aim

Gibault’s Karmon Grohmann eyes up a shot during last Tuesday’s home victory over Valmeyer. See more photos from this game at republictimes.smugmug.com. (PAUL BAILLARGEON photo)

There aren’t many regular season games remaining in high school girls basketball, so local teams will take any wins they can scrounge up at this point.

Waterloo (9-15) split a pair of recent games.

On Friday, it was a 52-40 victory over Collinsville for the Bulldogs as Nichole Gum led the way with 19 points and six steals.

Waterloo went on a 17-9 run in the second quarter to take control of the contest. The ‘Dogs shot 78 percent from the free throw line overall.

Sam Juelfs contributed eight points and 10 rebounds.

Last Wednesday, Waterloo dropped a 52-47 contest to St. Vincent despite leading 38-27 after three quarters. St. Vincent went on a 25-9 run in the fourth quarter to emerge victorious.

Gum again led the way with 17 points for the Bulldogs.

Mallory Thompson is the leading scorer this season for Waterloo at 11 points per game. She’s also averaging 5.8 rebounds and two steals per contest.

Waterloo hosts Columbia on Wednesday and Mascoutah on Friday, then hosts cross-town rival Gibault on Monday.

Columbia (13-8) dropped a 62-49 contest at home against Benton last Wednesday. Addison Dewilde led the Eagles with 15 points, followed by Riley Bahr with 12 points and Kinley Jany with 11 points.

Jany leads Columbia in scoring this season at 13.3 points per game, followed by Ava Mathews at 13.1 points per game and Dewilde at 10.6 points per contest.

Following Wednesday’s tilt at Waterloo, the Eagles play Thursday at Salem, host Marissa on Saturday, and host Freeburg on Monday.

Gibault (14-10) picked up two rather easy wins of late.

On Thursday, it was a 50-16 victory for the Hawks over Christ Our Rock as Karmon Grohmann poured in 19 points and made five steals.

Last Tuesday, Gibault won 54-26 over Valmeyer. Grohmann and Olivia Biffar each scored 14 points for the Hawks, who also got 12 points and 11 rebounds from Maggie Altes.

Valmeyer trailed by just one point at 11-10 after the first quarter, but Gibault turned it on from there.

Grohmann leads Gibault this season at 16.7 points per game. She’s also averaging 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 steals per contest.

Gibault hosts Bunker Hill on Thursday before playing Monday at cross-town rival Waterloo.

Valmeyer (0-9) was led by Kadence Seitz with seven points and five rebounds in the loss at Gibault.

On Thursday, the Pirates lost 46-20 to Dupo. The Tigers went on a 17-2 run in the second quarter to take command of this contest.

Seitz and Grace Rowold are the leading scorers this season for Valmeyer, which plays Feb. 5 at Steeleville.

Dupo (5-11) was led by Addison Mitchell’s 18 points in the win over Valmeyer.

Last Tuesday, Dupo posted a 33-20 victory over Metro East Lutheran. DeMiyah Chairs led the Tigers with 18 points. Dupo pulled away thanks to a 13-3 third quarter run.

Mitchell and Chairs are the top scorers this season for the Tigers.

Dupo hosts Cahokia on Wednesday, hosts Hancock on Thursday, and then plays Monday at Steeleville.